Sept 20 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd:
* Restoration Of Public Float And Resumption Of Trading
<1293.HK
* Public float of company has been restored to 25% of issued
share capital of company
* Notified by Yang Aihua, Baoxin Investment and Auspicious
Splendid that they have reduced their respective residual
shareholding in company
* Reduced respective residual shareholding in company by
selling down a total of 80 million shares to independent third
parties
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Sept. 21
Source text:(bit.ly/2cPOCBG)
