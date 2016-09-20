Sept 20 Japfa Ltd
* Initial capital subscription for JVCO is US$6 million, of
which SGF will contribute US$2.4 million (40%) and Cargill will
contribute us$3.6 million (60%)
* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on
net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of group
for current financial year
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement
* SGF will fund its investment in JVCO through internal
resources and/or bank borrowings
* JVCO will commence manufacturing operations on or about in
six months' time (1q2017)
* JV with Pt Cargill food investment Indonesia and Cargill
Meats (Thailand) in relation to Pt Cahaya Gunung Foods
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: