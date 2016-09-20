Sept 20 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On September 19, 2016, board unanimously approved, and entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement - SEC filing

* Under amendment, outside expiration date of rights granted under rights agreement has been extended from Sept 20, 2016 to Sept 20, 2019

* Amends certain rights agreement, dated Sept 20, 2011, between Co and Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Co, as rights agent