Sept 20 Carcoustics:

* says Dare Group acquires Carcoustics from AlpInvest Partners

* Chairman of the Dare Group says: "Dare Group is committed to work with the incumbent management to speed up Carcoustics' growth in China."

* says Carcoustics' annual sales in 2015 amounted to about 280 million euros

* Sources close to deal have previously estimated a purchase price of about 200 mln euros