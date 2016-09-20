Sept 20 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd:
* Announcement In Relation To The Approval From Csrc
Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore Preference Shares
* Csrc approved co's issuance of not more than 300 million
offshore preference shares, with each offshore preference share
having par value of rmb100
* CSRC also approved mandatory conversion of offshore
preference shares upon occurrence of certain trigger event
* Offshore preference shares may be listed on stock exchange
of hong kong limited after issuance
