MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron and Teva announce global collaboration to develop and commercialize Fasinumab, an investigational NGF antibody for chronic pain
* Teva to pay co $250 million upfront and share equally in global commercial value, and ongoing research and development costs of about $1 billion
* Regeneron is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments and additional payments based on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.