Sept 20 Mettrum Health Corp

* Says sale agreement of non-core subsidiary for $7 million and enters three year product supply agreement

* Core asset adds non-dilutive $7 million to balance sheet

* Once transaction is completed in coming months, Bennett Road North will be renamed Starseed Medicinal Inc.

* Supply agreement expected to generate up to $40mm in revenue and make a material contribution to profitability

* Says divesting of bennett road north is not anticipated to have any material impact on Mettrum's production