MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Altria Group Inc :
* Will record a one-time, pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 of 2016 of approximately $825 million, or $0.28 per share
* Reaffirms guidance that its 2016 FY adjusted EPS growth rate expected to be in range of 7.5% to 9.5% over 2015 Fy adjusted diluted EPS
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will record pre-tax charge against reported earnings in Q3 reflecting loss on early extinguishment of debt related to tender offer Source text bit.ly/2cAiCBE Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.