Sept 20 Arco Vara AS :

* Its unit Iztok Parkside EOOD has signed an investment loan agreement with Raiffeisenbank Bulgaria EAD in amount of 4.9 million euros ($5.48 million)

* Loan is taken for financing development of Iztok Parkside project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)