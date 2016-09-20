Sept 20 Semperit Holding Ag
* Says operational results of 2016 will be well below
results in 2015
* Says this results in a decline of about 10% for ebitda and
of about 20% for ebit
* Says will continue its growth strategy consistently
despite more difficult economic conditions
* Says focus will be on entering into new markets in
industrial sector and expansion and optimisation of existing
production capacities
* Says profitability shall be improved by continuing process
optimisations, efficiency enhancements, cost reduction programme
