MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Avis Budget Group Inc :
* Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million of senior notes
* Avis Budget Finance PLC, unit of co, intends to offer EUR 250 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Co intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding 6.000% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.