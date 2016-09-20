Sept 20 Perk.Com Inc :

* On Sept 15, Surojit Niyogi disposed all his shareholdings in co consisting of 1.9 million co's shares,1.5 million Perk Class A restricted voting shares

* In connection with transactions Niyogi was paid USD$1.8 million by Perk

* As a result of transactions, Niyogi no longer holds any shares in capital of Perk