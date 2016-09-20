Sept 20 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces results of Ease Lid 3, a pivotal trial of ADS 5102 for the treatment of Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia (lid) in parkinson's disease patients at the 4th world parkinson congress

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial met its primary endpoint

* ADS-5102 was generally well tolerated

* Statistically significant reduction in off time (a key secondary endpoint) was observed