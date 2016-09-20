Sept 20 Helmerich And Payne Inc:

* Says on September 14, 2016, the parties in the keel litigation entered into a global settlement agreement - SEC Filing

* Says estimates that its ultimate exposure will be in the range of $21 to $23 million

* Says agreement providing for the payment by the company and its insurers, on behalf of all defendants, of $72 million

* Says payment is due on or before December 24, 2016