Sept 20 Nucor Corp:

* Nucor to build specialty cold mill complex at its Arkansas sheet mill

* Nucor says mill will cost an estimated $230 million to build and is expected to be operational in approximately two years

* Ducker worldwide estimates that 4 million tons of advanced high-strength and ultra advanced high-strength steels will be used for automotive market by 2025