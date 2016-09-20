Sept 21 Fonterra:
* Increased its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 50
cents to $5.25 per kgms
* Milk production in key dairying regions globally is
reducing in response to low milk prices
* Milk production in EU for 2016 is beginning to flatten out
and New Zealand milk collection is currently more than 3 % lower
than last season
* While some improvement seen in GDT auction prices
recently, high NZD/USD exchange rate is offsetting some gains
* "There is still volatility in global dairy markets"
* Total payout available to farmers in current season is
forecast to be $5.75 to $5.85 before retentions
* All figures in NZ$
