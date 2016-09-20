MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Nextera Energy Inc
* Says on September 18, 2016, the parties to Energy Future merger agreement entered into an amendment - SEC filing
* Says amendment increases the "merger sub cash amount" by $300 million to $4.396 billion
* Says amendment increases total consideration for the transaction to be funded by NEE to $9.796 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.