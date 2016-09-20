Sept 20 Era Resources Inc:

* Era Resources announces debenture amending agreement with major shareholder

* Entered into an amending agreement with its major shareholder, Sentient Executive GP IV Limited

* Debentures will now have a maturity date of July 1, 2017

* Four series of debentures have maturity dates of June 30, 2017; July 1, 2017; and December 31, 2017