Sept 20 Fortress Biotech Inc

* On Sept. 14, Co entered into a credit facility agreement with Opus Point Healthcare Innovations Fund, Lp- SEC filing

* Pursuant to credit facility agreement and form of note, each note will bear interest at 12% per annum

* Pursuant to credit facility agreement, Co may borrow up to a maximum aggregate amount of $25.0 million from Ophif and any other lender