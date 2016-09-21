BRIEF-Transiro Int signs agreement with Axelssons Turisttrafik
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
Sept 21 Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp :
* Agreement for issuance of corporate notes in aggregate principal amount of US$ 30 million
* Entered into a note facility agreement with the bank of the philippine islands
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln