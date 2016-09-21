UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Actia Group SA :
* H1 net income group share 10.6 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 21.0 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Expects FY revenue growth of at least 10 pct
* Expects FY level of operating profitability at least equal to that of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :