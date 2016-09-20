(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 20 TMX Group Ltd

* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions; expects majority of these headcount reductions will be completed by end of Q1 of 2017

* Expects to incur strategic realignment expenses of about$15.0-$17.0 million

* Says approximately 95 full-time positions and about 20 consultants and contractors will be impacted by cost reductions

* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions to realize meaningful synergies

* Targeting further cost reductions related largely to compensation, benefits of $8.0-$10.0 million/year on run rate basis to be realized by 2016 end