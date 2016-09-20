(Fixes typo in headline)
Sept 20 TMX Group Ltd
* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions; expects majority of
these headcount reductions will be completed by end of Q1 of
2017
* Expects to incur strategic realignment expenses of
about$15.0-$17.0 million
* Says approximately 95 full-time positions and about 20
consultants and contractors will be impacted by cost reductions
* In Q3 2016, TMX eliminated positions to realize meaningful
synergies
* Targeting further cost reductions related largely to
compensation, benefits of $8.0-$10.0 million/year on run rate
basis to be realized by 2016 end
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: