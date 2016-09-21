BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 HC International Inc
* Trading in shares of co and debt securities of company has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 21 september 2016
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis