Sept 21 Diaxonhit SA :

* H1 revenue 15.3 million euros ($17.0 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss of 4.1 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros year ago

* Cash position on June 30 was 7.3 million euros

* Consolidated definitive results of final validation study of Dx15 should be released in H1 2017

* Dx15 could be launched from 2018