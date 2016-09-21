BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp
* Says president and ceo, byeongchun lee, signed consultancy agreement with danilo a. Silvestre & associates
* Agreement for the construction management of its phase 2 semiconductor manufacturing/assembly facilities
* Engagement is eight months from the signing of the contract

Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis