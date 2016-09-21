Sept 21 CBo Territoria Sa

* H1 operating profit 7.7 million euros ($8.6 million) versus 6.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share 3.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Raises the growth target of annual rental income to 4.5 pct versus 3.3 pct initially planned, or 18.6 million euros