Sept 21 Pandox AB :

* Acquires Hilton Grand Place Brussels for 55 million euros ($61.23 million)

* In addition, 3 million euros will be invested in room upgrades during 2017-2018

* Acquisition is expected to be completed during Q4 2016

* For 2017 the hotel is expected to contribute the equivalent of about 125 million Swedish crowns in revenue and 20 million crowns in cash earnings Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)