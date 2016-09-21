BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 TargetEveryOne AB (publ) :
* Signs agreement with Norwegian media company Hamar Media AS
Hamar Media to be key customer and distributor of TargetEveryOne's products in Norwegian market
Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis