Sept 21 Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Says equity raising of about ZAR1.75 billion through the issue of new ordinary shares

* Says proceeds from equity raise will be invested in line with Greenbay's investment policy

* Says the co is currently in negotiations to acquire three retail centers with total value exceeding EUR150 million

* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner