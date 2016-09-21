Sept 21 Premier Explosives Ltd

Premier Explosives Limited has informed the Exchange that With reference to the news of successful test firing of Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM) from a mobile launcher at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Orissa on September 20, 2016, Premier Explosives Limited is pleased to inform the Exchange that the company has been providing solid propellant for the LRSAM. LRSAM, a product of joint venture between India and Israel, was earlier successfully test launched by Indian Navy on the Western Seaboard by INS Kolkata on December 30, 2015