UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Lubawa SA :
* Its unit Miranda Sp.z o.o. signs 27.0 million zloty ($7.0 million) gross deal with treasury of state for delivery of camouflage nets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :