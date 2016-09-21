Sept 21 Bossini International Holdings Ltd

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company HK$292.1 million versus HK$115.4 million

* Group's revenue for year under review decreased by 8% to HK$2.32 billion

* Proposed special final dividend hk1.22 cents per ordinary share

* Near-Term outlook for retail sales is still subject to a large degree of uncertainty