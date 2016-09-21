BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Hlh Group Ltd :
* Project not expected to have any material impact on financial performance of HLH for financial year ending 31 december 2016
* Construction project of d'seaview in sihanoukville, cambodia has been awarded to sinohydro corporation ltd for US$35.3 million
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities