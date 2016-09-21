BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
Sept 21 Central China Real Estate Ltd:
* Wholly-Owned subsidiary of company, entered into a management entrustment contract for developing real estate project
* voluntary Announcement Business Updates - Jiaozuo Wuzhi Light-asset Model Project
* ccre zhongyuan engaged by zhongsheng ziheng for developing, operating real estate project established on a parcel of land Source text (bit.ly/2cYRwaP) Further company coverage:
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
* Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta