Sept 21 Newgen Knowledgeworks:

* Newgen knowledgeworks buys majority in Exult Infosolutions Source text: Newgen KnowledgeWorks, a Chennai-based leading provider of publishing and technical services to global publishers, has acquired a majority stake in Pune's Exult Infosolutions, a company engaged in digital learning solutions, mobility and cloud-based software applications. This acquisition would help Carlyle Group-backed Newgen enter the space of e-learning and mobility across multiple new markets. (Bengaluru newsroom)