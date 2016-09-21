BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Eniro AB
* Eniro changes its group management team; Board of Directors to evaluate ownership of some parts of the group
* Says along with the clarification of the new customer offering, the Eniro Board of Directors is making a strategic review regarding the ownership of some of the Group holdings.
* Says in addition, Board of Directors is addressing capital structure of group
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis