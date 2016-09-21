UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Majestic Wine Plc :
* Announces profits below expectations in 2017, but remains on track to hit 3 year plan of 500 mln stg in sales by 2019
* First half of current financial year has proved to be even more challenging with result that commercial sales growth is flat
* Anticipate that Naked Wines business will move back into making a small loss for current financial year
* EBIT performance for Naked Wines approximately 2 mln stg lower than expectations for FY
* EBIT for current financial year ending April 3, 2017 is expected to fall below current market expectations
* Need to find a better, more profitable approach for commercial operations; as a result an internal review is now underway
* Still on track to resume dividend payments this year and to deliver our goal of 500 mln stg sales by 2019
* Trading on track and making good progress on transformation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
