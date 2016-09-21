Sept 21 Bonmarche Holdings Plc :

* Sees store like-for-like sales result for Q2 will be about -8.0 pct, and LFL for H1 will also be approximately -8.0 pct

* Sees company's full year profit before tax is likely to fall within a range between £5.0m and £7.0m