UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Bonmarche Holdings Plc :
* Sees store like-for-like sales result for Q2 will be about -8.0 pct, and LFL for H1 will also be approximately -8.0 pct
* Sees company's full year profit before tax is likely to fall within a range between £5.0m and £7.0m
