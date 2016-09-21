BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Imperial Innovations Group Plc :
* Innovations invests 5.1 mln stg in Artios Pharma Limited
* Following this investment innovations will hold a 14.9 pct interest in company
* Artios is a private biotech company, focused on the development of novel DNA Damage Response (DDR) cancer therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities