BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 S&P On Republic of the Philippines
* Predictability of policymaking in the Republic of the Philippines has diminished somewhat under the new presidency
* Projects GDP per capita will average 4.6 percent over 2017-2019, reflecting modest outlooks for Philippines' trading partners
* Ratings on the Republic of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable
* Republic of the Philippines remains a lower middle-income sovereign
* Estimates GDP per capita will rise by 4.4 percent to about US$3,000 in 2016, from 4.1 percent in 2015
* Believe Duterte administration to broadly continue with fiscal & economic development policies of previous administration Source: bit.ly/2cPnKoz
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities