Sept 21 S&P On Republic of the Philippines

* Predictability of policymaking in the Republic of the Philippines has diminished somewhat under the new presidency

* Projects GDP per capita will average 4.6 percent over 2017-2019, reflecting modest outlooks for Philippines' trading partners

* Ratings on the Republic of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

* Republic of the Philippines remains a lower middle-income sovereign

* Estimates GDP per capita will rise by 4.4 percent to about US$3,000 in 2016, from 4.1 percent in 2015

* Believe Duterte administration to broadly continue with fiscal & economic development policies of previous administration Source: bit.ly/2cPnKoz