BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :
* Has signed ten-year lease for property of about 800 square meters in Najaden 14 property at Drottninggatan 7 in central Helsingborg
Has signed ten-year lease for property of about 800 square meters in Najaden 14 property at Drottninggatan 7 in central Helsingborg

Occupancy is scheduled for the start of the new year in 2017
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities