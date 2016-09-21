BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Land and Leisure A/S :
* Strategic Investments A/S has disposed its entire holding of A-shares (10,016,873 A-shares) and B-shares (92,688 B-shares) in Land and Leisure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities