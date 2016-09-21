BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Storebrand Asa
* Storebrand Livsforsikring AS: mandates bond issue in the Swedish market
* has mandated SEB and Swedbank as Joint Lead Managers for its forthcoming SEK min. 750m 30y non call 5y
* Solvency II compliant Tier 2 transaction, expected to be rated BBB- by S&P
* The transaction will be launched, subject to market conditions, following an investor presentation in Stockholm on 28th September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities