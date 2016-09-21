BRIEF-Spiffx strike UK distribution deal with Eclectic Media Network
* SPIFFX STRIKE STRATEGIC UK DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORK
Sept 21 Ecommerce Alliance AG :
* EBIT fell from 718 thousand euros ($800,354.60)in the first half of 2015 to 221 thousand euros in the first half of 2016
* For the full year 2016 targets a turnover of around 20 million euros and a positive net result
* Half-Year sales at 8.900 million euros (previous year: 40.174 million euros)
* H1 loss of 69 thousand euros, in the same period from January to June 2015, the consolidated profit was 458 thousand euros
* Expects FY revenue of about 20 million euros and a positive net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TALKPOOL INCREASES ITS ORDER INTAKE FROM LARGE EUROPEAN TELECOM OPERATORS