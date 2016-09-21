Sept 21 Asiaep Resources

* Refers to legal suit instituted by company jointly with Tan Boon Nunt against Lestari Pasifik Berhad and 7 other defendants

* Co filed a notice of appeal to court of appeal against decision of Honourable Judicial Commissioner dated 24 August dismissing originating summons dated 10 May