Sept 21 OVS SpA :

* Net sales for the first half (semester ended July 31) were 640.1 million euros ($713.65 million), up 4.7 percent compared with the same period a year earlier

* H1 net profit was 30.8 million euros, up 6.5 million euros (up 26.9 percent) compared with the first half of 2015 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)