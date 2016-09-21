Sept 21 DT Capital Ltd

* Save as disclosed, board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons that caused fluctuation in price and trading volume of shares of co

* Noted fluctuation in price and trading volume of shares of company recently

* Company discovered that there had been news published in a website known as " " recently, claiming that company has invested in their co

* Clarifies that it has not or had not been in any way invested in, nor has any cooperation in any form, with such entity