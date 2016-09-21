BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Expects to add approximately 97,000 square feet to its portfolio through projects
* Plaza Retail REIT to invest $21,000,000 in fourteen projects
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017