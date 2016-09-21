Sept 21 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food
Companies
* B&G Foods Inc says expect acquisition to be immediately
accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow
* B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $83.0 million
in tax benefits on a net present value basis
* B&G Foods expects acquisition to close during Q4 of 2016
* Deal for approximately $365 million
* Intends to fund acquisition and related fees and expenses
with cash on hand
* Acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net
sales in range of $220.0 million to $225.0 million
* Co intends to fund acquisition and related fees ,expenses
with cash on hand, including net proceeds of its august 2016
public offering of common stock
