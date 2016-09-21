Sept 21 Viacom Inc

* Viacom board acts to position the company for future growth

* Viacom's quarterly dividend will be adjusted to $0.20 per share

* Will shortly access debt markets in order to improve liquidity and financial flexibility

* Tom Dooley agreed to remain in his position through November 15, 2016

* Q4 reported earnings per share are expected to be $0.55 to $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is reducing its dividend payout

* Tom Dooley, interim president and chief executive officer, has informed board of his decision to depart company

* Company expects that adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal Q4 will be in range of $0.65 to $0.70

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share revision accounts for a programming impairment charge of $115 million in its filmed entertainment segment in its fiscal Q4

* Has ended process of seeking a minority investor in Paramount Pictures at this time, in order to consider all options available to company.